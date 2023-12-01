Sweden and Bangkok forge sustainable partnership for livable cities

Sweden’s Ambassador to Thailand, Anna Hammargren, met with Bangkok Governor Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt at Bangkok City Hall, about fostering further collaboration. Discussions were centered on sustainable urban living, encompassing topics like smart cities, waste management and air quality.

The partnership includes joint initiatives with Nordic Embassies to transform Bangkok into a livable city through festivals and tree planting.

Ambassador Hammargren expressed Sweden’s eagerness to collaborate and extended an invitation for Governor Sittipunt to visit Sweden.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok