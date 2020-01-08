Swedish embassy in Manila hosted breakfast meeting to share experience of working in Philippines

The Embassy of Sweden, led by Ambassador Harald Fries, hosted a Swedish Business Breakfast Meeting on 27th December 2019.
The successful meeting aimed to be a gathering of leaders of Swedish Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and promoters of Swedish business in the Philippines, exchanged experiences of doing business in the Philippines and to discuss current political and economic developments in the country.
