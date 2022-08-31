Vietnam among top 4 countries offers the best HIV/AID treatment

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son addressed that Vietnam is currently one of four countries offering the best HIV/AIDS treatment in the world along with Germany, the UK and Switzerland during a recent fundraising event “the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria” that the Swedish and US Embassies in Vietnam co-organized.

At the event, Mr. Son shared that as Vietnam’s goal is to eradicate AIDS by 2030, the country is facing a big challenge of ensuring financial sources for HIV/AIDS prevention and control.

The health insurance fund is now paying for the treatment of nearly 170,000 people with HIV, however, both the domestic sources and international donations have just covered some 70% of annual financial demand for the treatment, he added.

The Global Fund has offered Vietnam non-refundable aid worth approximately 256 million USD to finance HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities since 2003.

