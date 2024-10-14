Swedish band brings ABBA magic to Hanoi in traditional ao dai

This Saturday the Swedish band “Arrival from Sweden” performed ABBA songs in Hanoi. The one-and-a-half-hour show, titled “The Music of ABBA,” took place at August Revolution Square, transporting audiences back nearly 50 years with timeless hits like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”, “Money, Money, Money” and “Mamma Mia.”

The final performance, where the band donned ao dai and was joined by the Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club, received thunderous applause from a captivated crowd, particularly the youth.

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi also attended, sharing videos and photos on Facebook: “What a magical evening outside Hanoi Opera House! Streets packed with young and old Hanoians for the free open-air #ABBA concert with ARRIVAL from Sweden! ABBA’s music has a special place both in Vietnam and in Sweden.”

The concert was part of a broader tour celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden, fostering deeper connections through music and culture. Arrival from Sweden has performed with over 100 symphony orchestras in more than 70 countries and plans to present over 80 shows in 2024 alone.

Source: Hanoi Times

