Embassy of Finland in Singapore welcomes new Deputy Head of Mission

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore recently welcomed their new colleague Mrs. Benita Lindström has taken up her position as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy.

The Embassy shares that Mrs. Benita Lindström arrived from Paris on 1 August 2021. She successfully completed a total of six Covid-19 swab tests and after the 14-day Stay Home Notice, she joined the team at the Embassy of Finland on 16 August.

Moreover, the Embassy writes that Mrs. Benita Lindström is accompanied by her spouse, Christer, and she will be with the Embassy for the next 3 years.

“Mrs. Benita Lindström is looking forward to getting to know her new city and learn about a culture that is new for her being for the first time in Asia. She is happy to see how green the city is in between all the high-rises. Hopefully, she will also have time to find beautiful and challenging golf courses,” the Embassy writes