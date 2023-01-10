Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sustainability / Sweden

NordCham Philippines to organize “Sustainability Committee Meeting”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is to organize a “Sustainability Committee Meeting” which will focus on ways to support Biofuel andWaste-toEnergy (WtE) initiatives on 25 January 2023.

The meeting will take place from 3.30 PM to 6.00 PM at Spaces – World Plaza in Manila, the Philippines.

Featuring at the event, the speakers will include Mr. Darren Heppner, Founder and CEO of KeystonePartners and Keystone WorldBridge Holdings, Mr. Michael Simonsen, Sales Manager of Product and Upgrades at FLSmidth, and Atty. Angela Edralin-Valencia, Director at Ecoloop.

Both business partners of NordCham and interested guests are welcome to attend the committee.

Please contact:

Registration click here.

Related posts:

China participating in Norway’s GreenVoyage2050 project EVFTA has been supporting Vietnam’s economic development Norwegian Norner and Thai SCGC held “Circular Packaging For Real” seminar Celebrate Christmas with NordCham Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *