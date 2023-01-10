NordCham Philippines to organize “Sustainability Committee Meeting”

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is to organize a “Sustainability Committee Meeting” which will focus on ways to support Biofuel andWaste-toEnergy (WtE) initiatives on 25 January 2023.

The meeting will take place from 3.30 PM to 6.00 PM at Spaces – World Plaza in Manila, the Philippines.

Featuring at the event, the speakers will include Mr. Darren Heppner, Founder and CEO of KeystonePartners and Keystone WorldBridge Holdings, Mr. Michael Simonsen, Sales Manager of Product and Upgrades at FLSmidth, and Atty. Angela Edralin-Valencia, Director at Ecoloop.

Both business partners of NordCham and interested guests are welcome to attend the committee.

Please contact:

For attending (guests): Executive Director, Jesper Svenningsen at js@nordcham.com.ph

For further questions: Knaebel Munda, knaebel.munda@nordcham.com.ph

Registration click here.