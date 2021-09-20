Swedish fashion brand Monki joins Asia’s online fashion platform Zalora

The Swedish fashion brand Monki has joined Zalora, Asia’s online fashion platform available in several Southeast Asian countries, Sunstar writes.

Monki is part of the H&M Group and is a storytelling brand offering great fashion at a competitive price, aiming to be kind to the world and empowering the young women in it. Designs are inspired by Asian-street style meets Scandi-cool fashion and offer customers on-trend collections with conscious materials in mind.

The Swedish fashion brand is already established in some parts of Asia with six existing stores in Malaysia and two in the Philippines while the brand is also available on Monki.tmall.com where it offers Monki fashion in China and wholesale ensures global shipping.

According to Sunstar, Monki is excited to join Zalora and expand its reach to even more Asian markets including but not limited to, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Jennie Dahlin Hansson, managing director at Monki said, “We have a strong following in Southeast Asia, and that makes us excited about expanding our online offer in this area together with Zalora. We can’t wait to welcome our new customers into the Monki world.”