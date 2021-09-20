Denmark launched H.C Andersen museum virtual tour for Chinese tourists

On 15 September, The Embassy of Denmark in China introduced a newly built museum, The Hans Christian Andersen House, to Chinese audiences via a press conference in Beijing, Global Times reports.

The museum is located in the city of Odense in Denmark which is the writer’s birthplace. To interact with Chinese H.C Andersen fans and attract more tourists aimd a travel industry hit by the pandemic, the Embassy of Denmark in China in cooperation with Chinese social media platforms, also launched a three-day live streaming activity between 16 September to 18 September.

During the press conference, Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller said that Hans Christian Andersen was fascinated by China and described it as “A place that is so far away that you could only imagine it.”

“Andersen never got to visit China, but the country became an inspiration for some of the writer’s most famous fairy tales,” The Ambassador said while welcoming Chinese visitors traveling to Denmark after restrictions are eased.

Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales were introduced in China in the 1950s and quickly gained popularity. Vice president of China’s short video platform Kuaishou Liu Zhen said that the writer’s stories have “inspired generations of people.”