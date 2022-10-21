Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic as H&M Global Brand Mover

H&M Moves announces collaboration with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their mission to get “the whole World and everybody” moving through democratizing sports and says Zlatan has embarked on a long-term commitment as Global Brand Mover for H&M.

On its web page, the brand expresses great excitement of including the Swedish football player on its team of Global Movers.

– Zlatan is one of the greatest strikers of all time and has played in the world’s biggest leagues. More than twenty years into his football career, Zlatan still plays up front for AC Milan and is Sweden’s all-time leading goal-scorer. He is also a father, a hiker, speaks five languages and has a passion for taekwondo. Zlatan is the ultimate multimover.

Earlier this month, the brand additionally introduced Diana Amini as Head of the Move Community Program. Amini has extensive experience from the non-profit sector and has been Global manager of the H&M for 7 years. By working with a team of experts, thought leaders and the Global Brand Movers, Diana’s mission is to build a global initiative that works closely with communities facing large obstacles for opportunities to move.

For welcoming Zlatan to the H&M Move team, H&M released a film showing current Mover Jane Fonda offering him some keep-fit coaching through some of her well-known fitness icon moves.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_ML8qNSbBM

H&M Move is a movement brand inviting the World to move through stylish and functional movewear.

