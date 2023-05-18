H&M fined in China for selling defective products

H&M Shanghai Commercial Co, have received a fine from a court in Huangpu district in Shanghai for selling defective products. This is according to company information provider Qichacha.

The court stated that H&M had sold a series of defective products below the regulation standards in multiple cities in China from June 2022 to February 2023.

H&M will be fined 319,192 yuan in total according to the ruling. Additionally, an illegal income of 160,454.8 yuan will be confiscated.

H&M has received 18 administrative penalties in China since April 2020. The fast fashion brand has been fined 1.87 million yuan in total. The various reasons include selling defective products, false advertising and unchecked fire extinguisher systems. This is all according to Qichacha.

H&M came under the spotlight in 2021 when the company said it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labor and discrimination against ethno-religious minorities in Northwest China.

As ScandAsia reported yesterday, things seem to be clearing up for the Swedish fashion group in China, due to their collaboration with French Mugler. A capsule collection that sold out within a day in China.

Source: globaltimes.cn