H&M Move to launch new collection with Zlatan Ibrahimović

- by Miabell Mallikka

World-renowned Swedish football icon, Zlatan Ibrahimović, is set to launch the latest “Selected by Zlatan” collection in collaboration with H&M Move. The fitness-inspired menswear collection will be available globally in selected stores and online at hm.com/move from November 30.

Developed under the ‘Selected by’ concept, the collection features Zlatan’s curated sportswear, reflecting his personal style. The autumn ’23 edition introduces standout sportswear in earthy brown, off-white, light grey, black and bold orange tones. The collection is designed to elevate both performance and style, catering to various fitness activities.

“Through my collaboration with H&M Move, I’m able to make my favorite “movewear” accessible to everyone. These are pieces that deliver on both performance and style, no matter where you are or how you move. Why compromise when you can have it all?” Said Zlatan about the collaboration.

Zlatan first joined H&M Move as a Brand Mover in 2022 to inspire people worldwide to embrace an active lifestyle.

