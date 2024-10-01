New Swedish UN Resident Coordinator appointed in Thailand

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Michaela Friberg-Storey, from Sweden, as the UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand. This role is crucial, as she leads the UN Country Team to guide the UN’s efforts in the region. Her appointment, approved by the Thai Government, began on September 30, 2024 UN announced in a press release.

As the top UN representative in Thailand, Friberg-Storey coordinates the work of UN entities in the country. She ensures that their efforts align with Thailand’s development goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. Her extensive 25-year career spans international humanitarian work, development, and peacebuilding. Previously, she served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

Friberg-Storey has held leadership roles in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and served as a Senior Advisor at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her responsibilities include leading UN initiatives, integrating agency activities for maximum impact, and fostering partnerships with the national government, civil society, and the private sector.

Moreover, she will play a vital role in resource mobilization. She aims to advocate for sustainable development and address challenges like poverty, inequality, and climate change. Her academic background includes a postgraduate degree in Humanitarian Assistance from Uppsala University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Stockholm University. Her leadership aims to enhance the UN’s effectiveness in Thailand, ensuring that efforts align with the country’s priorities. This appointment underscores the UN’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Thailand for sustainable development and addressing regional challenges.