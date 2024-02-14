Swedish Institute offers full scholarships for global students

Applications are open for the Swedish Institute Scholarships 2024/2025 for international master students for the autumn semester. The scholarship is an academic scholarship for full-time one-year or two-year master studies in Sweden. The institute awards global professionals from 41 countries and it will fully fund the education. A wide range of fields are covered by the scholarship, including 700 of the 1000 English-taught master’s programs in Sweden.

To apply, the student must be a citizen of one of 41 countries, chosen by the institute. The list of eligible countries include the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

Furthermore the applicant must be liable to pay tuition fees at University Admissions, have demonstrated work experience and have demonstrated leadership experience. The application portal is open 12 – 28 February 2024, and the Scholarship is announced on 25 April 2024.

The aim is to create a network of future global leaders, who will contribute to the UN 2023 Agenda for Sustainable Development and help development in the student’s home countries.

Read more about the SI scholarship here.