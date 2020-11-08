Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals sets to open for applications on 8 Feb 21

The Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals (SISGP) announced on 3 November 2020 the date for applications for the coming year.

SISGP aims to develop future global leaders that will contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contribute to a positive and sustainable development in their home countries and region. Interested academics please get yourself ready, applications for SISGP 2021 opens up on 8 February 2021.

