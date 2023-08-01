Fireworks warehouse explosion in south of Thailand kills 12 people, injured more than 100

A fireworks warehouse in Thailand’s southern province, Narathiwat exploded on Saturday, killing twelve people and injuring about 120.

According to the Thai PBS World, the explosion and subsequent fire damaged more than 300 houses in the neighborhood.

Narathiwat is one of Thailand’s three southern border provinces that still has the unrest going on.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Member of Parliament from the Move Forward party raised a question on how the warehouse could be allowed to operate in such a place without the knowledge of the police or army, who are supposed to enforce the law and order in the restive province.

The authorities conducted an investigation by searching four adjoining shop houses owned by Sompong who also owns the exploded warehouse.

They found 133 cardboard boxes and 20 sugar sacks containing fireworks and pyrotechnic materials they claimed were illegal.

Wiroj posted on his Facebook account that he will submit a paper to Thailand’s House of Parliament on Thursday to seek explanations.

Moreover, he added that the owner of the warehouse and law enforcement officials must be held accountable if evidence shows that there are initial deals or “bribes” which allowed the illegal business to be operated.

