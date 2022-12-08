Swedish man arrested in Thailand due to accounting crime back in Sweden

The 52-year-old Swedish man who had been on a warrant of Sweden’s authorities was recently arrested on 4 December 2022 from a house in Hin Lek Fai sub-district of Hua Hin by Thailand’s immigration team.

Previously, the Thai Immigration Bureau was informed about the case by the Nordic police department of the Swedish Embassy.

The case concerns an accounting crime at a company there in the sum of 35 million baht that was allegedly committed between 2017 and 2019, reported Asean Now.

According to the Immigration Act 1979, section 38, it urges Thai householders to be active in collaborating with the authorities in reporting foreigners’ crime cases that use Thailand as a hideaway.

The police team emphasized the importance of the act while announcing the successful closure of the arrest on 7 December 2022.

