One Norwegian case confirmed among losses of life in South Korea

One Norwegian citizen was confirmed to have died in the tragic Halloween party in Itaewon, South Korea last Saturday, 29 October 2022.

Though, no details of age or identity of the person was provided by Norway’s Foriegn Ministry due to confidentiality.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement that:

“I am devastated by news of the terrible incident in connection with Halloween celebrations in Seoul. My deepest condolences to families and friends who lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

The number of deaths from the incident has risen from 151 to 154, which include the total of 26 international persons from Iran, Russia, China, the United States, Japan, France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

Yonhap news agency reported that the death toll could rise up further as there are currently 33 people who are suffering in serious injury.

