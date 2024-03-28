Swedish Minister concludes his visit to Singapore

Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden, has finished his trip to Singapore and South Korea, and he now speaks of what he learned from the visit:

“We return to Sweden with valuable insights from countries that today have a well-developed civil defense, and look forward to taking these with us in the ongoing work to rebuild the Swedish total defense,” he says to the Swedish media Regeringen.

The trip was from 17-22 March 2024, and the main themes were total defense and cyber security. The purpose was also to explore opportunities for deeper connections with South Korea and Singapore.

During his visit to Singapore Carl-Oskar Bohlin met the Singaporean Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen and representatives from the country’s total defense agency Nexus. Mr. Carl-Oskar Bohlin also got to ride on one of the ten fire-fighting ships patrolling Singapore’s harbor where around 1,000 ships are at anchor every day.

Source: Regeringen