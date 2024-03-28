Business in Asia / Cambodia / China / Denmark / Indonesia / Malaysia / Sweden / Taiwan / Thailand / Transportation, maritime / Vietnam

IKEA furniture from Asia on crashed Mærsk vessel

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The Mærsk-chartered Dali container ship, which crashed into the  Francis Scott Key Bridge on 26 March 2024, was carrying tons of IKEA-products  from Asia. The 984-foot ship had containers from China, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam and was headed to deliver the products on the United States’ East Coast.

Besides Swedish furniture, the vessel also shipped Instant noodles and canned coconut milk and other items from Asia to the US. The shipping list provides an insight in the strong supply chain between Asia and the US.

The ship caused a full collapse of the bridge, when it crashed and six workers are presumed dead. Even though it is not certain, what exactly caused the crash, a power shortage is the presumed cause. The stock-market reacted promptly, when it was revealed, that the ship was chartered by Mærsk. Stocks for the Danish shipping company have declined sharply since the accident and they have not yet recovered.

Source: The Edge Malaysia

