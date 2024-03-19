General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish Muay Thai boxer in motorbike accident

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment
Image from the media Front Kick: Freddy Castro Gonzalez’ Instagram

The Swedish Muay Thai star, Freddy Castro Gonzalez, was recently involved in a motorcycle accident in Thailand. According to Freddy Castro Gonzalez the accident happened due to a group of Swedes.

He published the following statement on his Instagram:

“A group of Farang caused a a big fucking traffic accident. Where me and a girl were involved and almost sent to heaven thanks to these stupid guys.”

According to the media ‘Front Kick’ the Swede is currently in Thailand to prepare for upcoming matches.  The motorbike accident doesn’t seem to affect Freddy Castro Gonzalez upcoming fight against Nasim Kazem.

Source: Front Kick

Related posts:

Swedish Girl in Bangkok Taking the Muay Thai World by Storm! Norwegian man has died in motorbike accident in Thailand Tourism Authority in Thailand launches Muay Thai boxing campaign in four regions 25-year-old Swedish girl in a coma after accident in Thailand – her family is struggling to bring her home

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *