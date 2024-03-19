Swedish Muay Thai boxer in motorbike accident

The Swedish Muay Thai star, Freddy Castro Gonzalez, was recently involved in a motorcycle accident in Thailand. According to Freddy Castro Gonzalez the accident happened due to a group of Swedes.

He published the following statement on his Instagram:

“A group of Farang caused a a big fucking traffic accident. Where me and a girl were involved and almost sent to heaven thanks to these stupid guys.”

According to the media ‘Front Kick’ the Swede is currently in Thailand to prepare for upcoming matches. The motorbike accident doesn’t seem to affect Freddy Castro Gonzalez upcoming fight against Nasim Kazem.

Source: Front Kick