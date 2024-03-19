Vietnam ready to back Danish shipping company APM Terminals

Vietnam is ready to back the Danish shipping company APM Terminals in green ports pilot project. This was announced by Vietnams deputy prime minister Tran Hong Ha, while he hosted the company’s CEO Keith Svendsen in Han Noi on 18 March 2024. The PM said the new green strategic partnership between Vietnam and Denmark and the traditional friendship between the two countries creates more opportunity for Danish businesses to invest in Vietnam in areas of green economy, renewable energy and seaport infrastructure.

According to Vietnam’s Deputy PM, Vietnam is striving to ensure optimal international trade routes while at the same time meeting the requirements for development in different industries. This includes manufacturing-processing with a scale and model that is consistent to the green port trend.

APM Terminals plans to develop a green fleet and green seaports, amid the technical barriers becoming more strict in the field. The standards for greenhouse emissions in the sea transport and seaport industry are also becoming more strict, making the task more difficult.

The CEO of APM Terminals says he wishes to explore investment opportunities to build the largest and most modern deep-water container seaport in Vietnam, using digital, lean and green initiatives. He hopes the government of Vietnam will support the project in the future as well.

At the26th UN Climate Change Conference, the COP26, in Glasgow in 2021, Vietnam committed to bring net emissions to zero by the middle of the century.

