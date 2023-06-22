Tourism Authority in Thailand launches Muay Thai boxing campaign in four regions

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently launched the “Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience” campaign to promote the ancient Muay Thai boxing styles from four regions.

The four regions include Muay Chaiya from Surat Thani province, Muay Korat from Nakhon Ratchasima in Northeastern Thailand, Muay Tha Sao from Uttaradit province, and Muay Lopburi from Lopburi province in Central Thailand.

The opening of the campaign was organized at the Thanarat Hall of its headquarters in Bangkok, reported Pattaya Mail.

According to Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT deputy governor, the Muay Chaiya event in Surat Thani will be held from June 30th to July 2nd, while the Muay Korat event will be organized at Nakhon Ratchasima from July 14th-16th.

The Muay Tha Sao event will be set in Uttaradit from August 11th – 13th and Muay Lopburi will be at Lopburi from August 18th – 20th.

Any Scandinavians who are interested in joining the events or need further information can contact the TAT Contact Center Hotline via 1672.

Source: https://www.pattayamail.com/sports/pattayasports/tat-hosts-muay-thai-campaign-to-promote-ancient-martial-arts-in-four-regions-434210