Swedish PM says tension in Taiwan Strait also affects Europe

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson urged caution in the Taiwan Strait’s tension in his speech during the Stockholm China Forum on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, saying it can also affect Europe.

“Any crisis as a result of an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait using force would have very far-reaching consequences,” he added.

The prime minister reaffirmed the EU’s “one China” policy, insisting it “remains unchanged.” However, he praised Taiwan’s democracy and economic development and said Sweden is eager to deepen ties with Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed Kristersson’s remark and pledged to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the Nordic country as both share universal values like democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

Last month, a Swedish parliamentary delegation traveled to Taiwan for a six-day official visit. Both countries’ representatives held discussions to exchange points of view on common issues.

