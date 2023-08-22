Swedish parliamentarian group is visiting Taiwan

A group of Swedish parliamentarians are currently visiting Taiwan on a seven-day trip. During the visit they are scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced the trip in a statement on Monday, August 21.

The goal is to discuss issues of mutual interests, as well as the latest situation in the region and economic and trade development, MOFA said in the statement.

The six-member delegation led by Mathias Tegnér, vice president of the Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday.

The visit marks the second Swedish parliamentarian delegation to visit Taiwan this year. A four-member group of parliamentarians led by lawmaker Markus Wiechel visited the country from May 14-19.

MOFA described the delegation’s latest visit as further example of warming ties between Sweden and Taiwan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has earlier expressed concern over China’s military threat to Taiwan. According to MOFA, Swedish parliamentarians have also proposed over 20 motions and initiatives to show support toward Taiwan in 2022.

