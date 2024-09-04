Swedish Saab aims for new order of gripen fighters from Philippines

Swedish company Saab, whose Gripen Fighter jets recently were chosen to modernize the Royal Thai Air Force, is turning its attention to the Philippines.

The Philippines is seeking to strengthen its air fleet with 40 new aircraft and is currently considering options like Saab’s Gripen, South Korea’s KF-21, and the US-made F-16, which was also considered by the Thai Air Force.

Saab’s Gripen has attracted interest from the Philippine military, with a preliminary agreement signed last year and another signed recently.

This project is part of a broader Philippine defense modernization plan, estimated at $33 billion, which includes acquiring fighters and medium-range defense missiles. Philippine Armed Forces Chief General Romeo Brawner emphasized its importance, especially given rising tensions with China over the Philippine Sea. The current fleet of FA-50PH light combat aircraft is insufficient, prompting an ongoing tender for new fighters, according to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. Saab aims to secure the contract for its Gripen, hoping to enhance its position in the Indo-Pacific market.

