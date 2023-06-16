Royal Thai Air Force now seeks to buy more fighter jets from Sweden

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is seeking to buy more F-35A fighter jets from Sweden after the United States recently refused to sell the aircrafts, according to a source.

The RTAF aims to procure three additional Gripen jet fighters from Sweden to add to its fleet in Wing 7 in Surat Thani province after losing one in a crash.

Buying the aircrafts from Sweden will also grant the RTFA with an upgraded radar system, at an estimated cost of 4 billion baht.

Previously, the air force had bought 12 Gripens, which cost about 2 billion baht each.

