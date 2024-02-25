General news / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand shows Swedish jet at Singapore Airshow 2024

Two Gripen fighter jets from the Royal Thai Air Force participated in the Singapore Airshow this month, from 20 to 25 February 2024.

The two Swedish built jet fighters were flown from Wing 7 air force base in southern Surat Thani province to Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The pilots said they were proud to represent Thailand at the airshow, where the Gripens were displayed with the Thai national flag.

The Singapore Airshow is the largest of its kind, and it is the first time it is held in 6 years.

Source: The Nation

