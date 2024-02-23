Thai Air Force choosing between Swedish and American jets

The Royal Thai Air Force is planning on buying 12 new fighter jets, and their main choice is between US F-16 or the Swedish Gripen.

They are acquiring new jets to replace their current aging fleet.

Earlier this week the Philippines equally announced their interest in investing in the Swedish “Gripen” jet fighters.

The official acquisition plan is planned to be announced at the end February. However due to the budget constraints and economic downturn, the Air Force plans on buying the jets in three phases over the next 12 years. The first batch of four jets are planned to be purchased in 2025.

Source: thaipbsworld