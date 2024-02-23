Business in Asia / Philippines / Sweden / Thailand

Thai Air Force choosing between Swedish and American jets

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Royal Thai Air Force is planning on buying 12 new fighter jets, and their main choice is between US F-16 or the Swedish Gripen.

They are acquiring new jets to replace their current aging fleet.

Earlier this week the Philippines equally announced their interest in investing in the Swedish “Gripen” jet fighters.

The official acquisition plan is planned to be announced at the end February. However due to the budget constraints and economic downturn, the Air Force plans on buying the jets in three phases over the next 12 years. The first batch of four jets are planned to be purchased in 2025.

Source: thaipbsworld

Related posts:

Royal Thai Air Force now seeks to buy more fighter jets from Sweden Thailand and Sweden agree to sign MoU on military equipment Thailand to host biggest military exercise in Asia Pacific this year Agreement opens for Swedish jet fighters to the Philippines

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *