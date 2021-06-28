The Norwegian Cultural Center in Singapore invites you to take your weekend up a notch with Norwegian Cultural Center’s Virtual Weekend!

As a cultural organization, the Norwegian Cultural Center is devoted to building and facilitating cultural exchange between Norway and Singapore by organizing exhibitions, performances, workshops, and much more.

More about the event:

Join us for a 2-day virtual weekend from 10th – 11th July 2021, where we have an exciting line-up of performances, film screenings, game nights, and more. There is bound to be something for the whole family!

Through #NCCVirtualWeekend, we promise a fun and interactive program you can experience not only with your family but also with friends. No loved ones left behind!

Follow the Norwegian Cultural Center in Singapore for more updates.