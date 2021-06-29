SwedCham updates on the Covid-19 situation for Hong Kong residents

Recently there has been some good news for Hong Kong residents in regards to Covid-19 restrictions, quarantine measures and vaccination and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has summed up how it applies to you.

Citing SwedCham Hong Kong:

Government to further relax social distancing measures under “vaccine bubble”

Hong Kong is continuing to do well in regards to low numbers of Covid-19 infections and the local epidemic situation has become stable with more licensed premises returning to normal. Newly relaxed regulations regarding restaurants, bars, fitness centers, group gatherings and more have been released and you can read more about them here .

Hong Kong eases quarantine rules for fully jabbed residents

The quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from lower-risk countries or places will be reduced to seven days if they test negative for the virus and positive for antibodies, starting from June 30 at the earliest. Read more about this here .

Below are the regulations for Hong Kong residents who have stayed in Medium-risk countries, where Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland are part of these. Hotel reservation needs to be 14 days but if you pass the tests you only need to stay for 7 days.

Vaccination Lucky Draw

The Lucky Draw is to support the Hong Kong SAR Government’s COVID-19 vaccination program. The prizes of the Lucky Draw, which is open to Hong Kong residents, are a brand-new apartment at Grand Central as the grand prize and twenty prizes of pre-paid card or credit card with a value of HK$100,000 each. Read more about eligibility, registration procedures, and more here .

HKD 5000 Consumption Voucher Scheme