Scandinavian graduates can now stay for a year in Malaysia

The Government of Malaysia has now introduced a one-year Graduate Pass, which allows international students to extend their stay in Malaysia for as much as a year.

The pass will be accessible for students from 23 different countries. All the Scandinavian countries are included in the list.

When a student decides to stay a year after graduation, they have the options of furthering their studies, traveling or working part-time.

The Graduate Pass, also known as the new Social Visit Pass, was introduced by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim back in December 2023.

This Pass is a part of the Visa Liberalization Plan, which has been launched to attract a higher number of foreign tourists and students to Malaysia.

