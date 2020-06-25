Team Europe provides support to Myanmar’s education sector

The Danish embassy in Myanmar published a statement and a clip of a project on 24 June 2020, in which the European Union together with Denmark, Finland, Germany, France and Luxembourg invested EU500 billion to support Myanmar’s education sector.

“Leaving no child behind” is the joint goal of the government and all development partners in Myanmar, the statement said. TeamEurope (Denmark, The EU, Finland, Germany France and Luxembourg) are closely collaborating with the Ministry of Education to make this goal achievable, including for children living in remote areas.