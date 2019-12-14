Denmark paid for new education sector app in Myanmar

Denmark’s capacity fund together with the Myanmar ministry of education developed and launched an app for education management to keep eduction officers connected and reduce use of papers on 12th December 2019.

The Ministry of Education of Myanmar recognised importance of innovation and technology being essential to enhance organisational performance. They announced their success in initiated the development of a mobile and web-based application called ‘C4M’ (Communication for Management) with the support of Denmark’s Capacity Development Fund.

The application will enable the Department of Basic Education to improve education management, communication and accountability between the Township Education Officers and the school heads, reducing the workload of sending paper-based reports to the township offices and to the headquarters in Naypyitaw. Besides, the school heads can make the administrative requests and submit complaints electronically. To date, 15,000 schools in 129 Townships have received the C4M training.