On 31 March 2021 The Thai Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) granted Honorary Membership to H.E. Ambassador Nopporn Adchariyavanich for his efforts to boost Thai-Finnish trade and develop co-operation, especially in the education sector. He was the Ambassador of Thailand in Helsinki in 2017-2020.

TFCC says “We intend to continue cooperating to promote commerce, as discussed in today’s meeting”