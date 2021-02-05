Swedish Foreo proceeds with Chinese travel retail expansion strategy

Swedish beauty technology company Foreo proceeds with the brand’s aggressive Chinese travel retail expansion strategy with the opening of a counter at DFS Group and Shenzhen Duty-Free Group’s new downtown duty-free retail complex in Haikou Mission Hills, Hainan.

According to The Moodie Davitt Report, The Swedish brand’s Global Travel retail team is rooted in Shanghai, with Hainan managed as part of the Chinese travel retail channel since the beginning in 2015. The company had predicted a major growth channel and Foreo implemented in 2016 a global expansion plan partnering with DFS Group which resulted in the launch of Foreo placements in DFS locations in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Sydney, Bali, and Cambodia.

Their rapid Chinese expansion started in 2019 with mainland airports and downtown duty-free locations and the brand recently opened a new travel retail location at Haikou Meilan Airport with China Duty-Free Group followed by a new counter at CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza. Foreo is this year opening 13 new offline counters in Hainan, while the beauty-tech company’s newly-launched brand ‘FAQ’ will open 16 offline counters.

Gary Leong, Foreo Global Travel Retail Director said regarding the expansion that all lasting business with DFS is built on friendship with healthy business relations and Foreo is excited to grow the partnership and support with the upcoming year ahead.