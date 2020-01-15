Thai Cavalry officers found Danish mans purse

Cavalry Department Task Force 4 officials found a purse belonging to a Danish traveler on 12th January 2020. The purse was found on the curb of a road nearby their base in Mae Hong Son province. When they checked inside they found a Danish passport, 10,000 Thai Baht cash, ATM cards and other important documents. The passport belonged to Mr. Sten Rasmus. The officials contacted their patrol base to find the owner of the purse.

On the same day around 5.30pm. Mr. Rasmus rode his motorcycle looking for his missing purse. The team had double checked for his identity and return the purse to him with all his belongings.