Thai immigration officers accused of extorting crypto from Chinese man

National police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn announced that four Thai immigration officers who were accused of abduction and crypto extortion of a 38-year-old Chinese man and his Tha interpreter are now captured and under investigation.

The case came to the attention when the victims filed a complaint with Din Daneng police on Monday, 20 March 2023, saying that the men abducted them from a house in Din Daeng area on 10 March and demanded 30,000 USDT stablecoin, worth about one million baht for their release, according to the Bangkok Post.

The national police did not confirm the exact amount of crypto was extorted during his announcement.

The four would face charges that included colluding in illegal detention, depriving others of their freedom, coercion with threats to life or body, and abuse of authority, he said.

Also, the investigation was being extended to include another suspect, also a Thai national, and investigators would apply for an arrest warrant.

This is not the first case Thai police officials have committed illegal actions to international tourists. One of the recent, major cases was Thai police extorting money from a Taiwanese actress and her friends.

It is hopeless to witness case after case of several peace and justice protectors doing wrong themselves. Not just foreign tourists but also Thai citizens that are now wondering if they cannot trust and feel safe with the justice officials and the system, who they can trust.

