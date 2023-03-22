Swedish princess Louise is pregnant

Princess Sofie Louise Johansson, 36, and the Malaysian Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, 49, are expecting their first child.

According to Sofie Louise’s Instagram account, the baby is set to arrive in July 2023.

“My husband and I are happy to announce that we are expecting our first child,” she writes.

The couple got married a few years back, in a palace ceremony with 300 guests in the city of Kota Bharu.

Louise, who is from Mantorp outside Linköping, met her husband when they both lived in London. The couple now lives a luxurious life in Malaysia, but Louise still has a strong connection to Sweden and her family.

