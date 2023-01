The Royal Thai Navy recently found deceased foreign bodies on Racha Noi Island, Phuket.

On 30 December 2022, they found a male body and a female body on a beach at of the island. Previously on 29 December, two male bodies were also found floating in the sea near the same location.

The Phuket Express reported that all bodies are believed to be foreigners, however their nationality have not been revealed.

Currently, further identification and investigation are in process.

