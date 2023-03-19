Annual General Meeting 2023 of Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) will host the “Annual General Meeting 2023” on Thursday, 27 April 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will provide opportunities for the community’s members to report their previous activities and gain more insights into how to support each other.

Tickets for TNCC Members are complimentary 2 tickets per company and tickets for Non-Members will cost 1,800 baht + 7% VAT (Access to dinner session only).

For attending, please register here.