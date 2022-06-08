Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce to have Networking Night 15 June

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC) and other foreign Chambers in Thailand, cordially invite you to a Multi Chamber Networking Night.

Please find the event information in the list below.

Date: Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Time: 18.30 – 21.00 hrs.

Venue: Mayfair Ballroom A, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam (Map)

Ticket: Member and Co-Chamber Member Baht 850 per person

Non Member Baht 1,100 per person

Price includes free flow of Wine, Tiger Beer, Soft Drinks, and Cocktail Style Food

• Pre-payment is required by 17.00 hrs. on Monday, 13 June 2022

• Booking is confirmed when payment is received only

• Strictly no Walk-Ins, Accept a maximum of 200 guests who have completed registration and payment in order of facilitating proper space management and covid-19 safety measures.

• Please note that all attendees will be asked for their COVID-19 vaccination and ATKRT-PCR certificate not more than 48 hours before the event to be presented upon registration at the event. Otherwise, to do the ATK test onsite (which the test kit will be provided by the STCC team) will be charged Baht 200 net.

