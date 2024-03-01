China / Denmark / General news

Danish university screens for foreign spies.

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The University of Aarhus in Denmark has in certain departments pioneered a project screening for spies in research applications from China, Russia and Iran. Now the project is expanding to cover the entire university.

There is a special focus on not sharing any sensitive information on the Danish infrastructure for energy and the Danish work in the northeastern part of Greenland.

Background screening is becoming more common at many of the Danish universities, says Jesper Langegaard, Director of Danish Universities.

The Danish minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, praises the initiative and calls it “due diligence”

Source: DR

