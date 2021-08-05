SweCham invites to ‘Tech & The City x Chiang Mai Connect’ 

It’s time for the fifth edition of ‘Joint Chambers Tech & The City x Chiang Mai Connect: Creative / Mar-tech entrepreneurs Talk & Networking’ the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce recently announced. The event is supported by NIA and Startup Thailand and powered by CM Town and Chiang Mai Connect by NTCC – Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

More about the event:

Chiang Mai is a creative city in its own right, being the melting pot for diversity since historic times. Creativity spans not only the creative industries for artists but also in the realm of startups and entrepreneurs; it simply is one of the city’s DNA. On every street corner, a creative hub/community can be seen, be it apparent or hidden. Entrepreneurs and startups are also looking into opportunities from the creative industries – from building businesses around crafts, to digital agencies developing marketing technology and digital transformation, to the rise of creative hubs and spaces.

Join us at the fifth edition of Tech & The City by Global Startup Hub CNX, supported by NIA & Startup Thailand, powered by CM Town & Chiang Mai Connect by NTCC.

Meet fellow startup founders and entrepreneurs from the creative / mar-tech ecosystem

Learn more about creative hubs and arts/crafts communities around Chiang Mai

Hear how data and information is the foundation towards city branding

Find out how Chiang Mai’s unique culture sparks creativity wherever we go

Stay updated on all the latest happenings in Chiang Mai’s growing tech ecosystem

Connect with entrepreneurs & professionals from the tech eco-system and beyond – wide-ranging industries in the North – linking business groups from the international and local chambers of commerce, to the Federation of Thai Industries

Come connect on Wednesday 11th August, 17.30 hrs. onwards at Weave Artisan Society (map).

Only 20 attendees are allowed to join physically. However, you are also free to join the talk online. Register here. (Online talk from 6 PM – 7 PM)

