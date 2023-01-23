Finland / General news / Thailand

Warning of high cost to Thai berry-pickers going to Finland

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Embassy of Thailand in Helsinki, Finland, recently posted a warning to Thai berry-pickers of the high cost in traveling to Finland to work, saying that “calculate carefully or you may return home with debt.”

Photo by the Embassy of Thailand in Helsinki Facebook page.

According to the embassy’s Facebook post, a Thai language infographic says, “Public Announcement: People intending to collect wild berries in Finland should be aware of the costs and debt involved prior to travel as well as the risks of seasonal price fluctuations.”

With concerns on airfare, seasonal work visas, travel insurance, working hours, and other daily living costs, the total cost was estimated to be over 150,000 baht.

Therefore, a well-solid plan is necessary before making decisions whether berry-picking in Finland is the true calling.

Consulting about issues related to berry-picking in Finland, please contact The Embassy of Thailand in Helsinki, Finland.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=181926161115861&set=a.113720544603090

Related posts:

Dozens of covid-19 infections found amongst berry pickers from Thailand working in Lapland Ministry to help set up safety measures for next year’s Thai berry pickers in Finland Some Thai berry pickers earned what equals 15 years salary during the season in Finland Finnish Berry picking boss sentenced to prison on charges of human trafficking of Thai workers

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *