Warning of high cost to Thai berry-pickers going to Finland

The Embassy of Thailand in Helsinki, Finland, recently posted a warning to Thai berry-pickers of the high cost in traveling to Finland to work, saying that “calculate carefully or you may return home with debt.”

According to the embassy’s Facebook post, a Thai language infographic says, “Public Announcement: People intending to collect wild berries in Finland should be aware of the costs and debt involved prior to travel as well as the risks of seasonal price fluctuations.”

With concerns on airfare, seasonal work visas, travel insurance, working hours, and other daily living costs, the total cost was estimated to be over 150,000 baht.

Therefore, a well-solid plan is necessary before making decisions whether berry-picking in Finland is the true calling.

Consulting about issues related to berry-picking in Finland, please contact The Embassy of Thailand in Helsinki, Finland.

Phone: +358 (0)50 387 6207

Email: consular@thaiembassy.fi

Source: https://web.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=181926161115861&set=a.113720544603090