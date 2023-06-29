Myanmar’s tourism rebounds with influx of Chinese visitors

Myanmar’s tourism industry has seen a significant rebound in the financial year 2022-23 as the country welcomes an influx of Chinese visitors. This is according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

With the reopening of international commercial airlines in Myanmar in April last year, international tourist rose by 187 percent, the ministry’s figures showed.

Myanmar welcomed a total of 367,368 international tourists in the fiscal year 2022-23, which started in April last year and ended in March this year. This is compared to 127,989 visitors registered in the same period a year earlier.

Among the 367,368 tourists, 48,342 (13.15%) of the total, were Chinese.

In August last year, Myanmar’s Ministry of Hotels and Tourism conducted a basic Chinese-speaking course in Nay Pyi Taw, aiming at providing better tourism services to the Chinese tourists.

“The future outlook for tourist arrivals to Myanmar appears promising, as popular destinations such as Ngapali and Yangon are safe and easy to visit,” U Hla Myint, the deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism states.

Myanmar also plans to participate in international tourism fairs to further enhance its visibility and attract more visitors, he added.

Source: travelandtourworld.com