Norway looks forward to corporate with Vietnam in offshore wind power

State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Erling Rimestad, shared that Norway is looking forward to sharing experience and cooperating with Vietnam in offshore wind power at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi on 1 March 2023.

According to Vietnam Plus, both countries agreed that in the coming time, the government, businesses, and investment fund of Norway should consider support for Vietnam to continue with its policy on investing in research and implementation of green energy projects such as those in offshore wind power and hydrogen production.

In addition, they also discussed the negotiation for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – grouping Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

As Norway and Vietnam have had a good bilateral relationship, Dang Hoang An expressed his hope that the two countries will collaborate more in other fields, for instance, trade, as well.

