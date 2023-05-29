Thailand has welcomed one million Chinese tourists since borders reopened

Thailand has recorded the arrival of one million Chinese tourists between January and May 18. This is following the reopening of China’s borders.

The news comes as a positive sign for Thailand’s tourism industry which was badly hit during the pandemic.

The expected spending by Chinese visitors for this year is projected to reach 446 billion baht ($13.18 billion). The total number of Chinese tourists is expected to hit five million. This is according to Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Flights from China to Thailand has gone up 98% from the previous year to 12,805 flights between October and April, the spokesperson stated.

Last year, Thailand experienced a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, with only 274,000 visitors due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Thailand welcomed approximately 11 million Chinese tourists in 2019.

The government earlier said that the overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May. This is compared with 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

Thailand’s tourism sector plays a significant role in the country’s economy. The rebound in tourism activity has had a positive impact on employment figures in the country.

Source: dailypakistan.com