Tourism tax in Thailand scrapped again

Just weeks ago the Thai Minister of Tourism said that he believed the entry tourism tax would be passed. However now the Thai Prime Minister announce that the tourism tax isn’t worth the arguing.

According to the PM he believes it to be more constructive to leave this proposal, as it does divide the waters among the politicians. He believes it is better for the parties inolved to spend their time encouraging tourists to come to Thailand.

The fee would have been at 300 Baht upon arrival for the tourists.

Source: Loyalty Lobby