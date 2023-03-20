General news / Thailand

Thailand dissolves parliament for 2023 election in May

Thailand’s House of Representatives.

Thailand’s Royal Gazette issued an announcement of the parliament’s dissolution on Monday, 20 March 2023.

“This is a return of political decision-making power to the people swiftly to continue democratic government with the King as head of state,” said the decree.

An election must be held 45 to 60 days after the house dissolution, which takes effect immediately.

The election date will be announced later by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT).

