Norwegian Prime Minister wants closer ties with China

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has written a letter to China’s new Prime Minister Li Qiang, in which Støre congratulates Li on the appointment.

In the letter published by the Norwegian news media Aftenposten, Støre writes that support from China is absolutely necessary to be able to meet global challenges.

He also adds that Norway and China share interests in several areas.

Støre does not mention the war in Ukraine and the fact that China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions.

According to the newspaper, he also does not write anything about China’s persecution of Uyghurs or other human rights violations.

Source: nrk.no